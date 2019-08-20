Mommy burnout: Psychologists say women need 'momcations'

article

Summer is almost over, but there's still time for moms to take a solo getaway.

It's called a "momcation," a vacation for moms that's all about rest and relaxation sans the husband and kids.

A recent study revealed that moms work an average of 98 hours a week, which is equivalent to working two full-time jobs and working overtime, WJW reports.

Health experts say self-care for moms isn't optional and is an important part of being a good mother.

Alone time is needed to feel refreshed, even a two-day vacay can make a big difference.

They also say momcations can improve a woman's relationship with her spouse and teaches kids about balance in family roles.

So moms don't feel guilty, you've earned it.