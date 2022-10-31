Montgomery County promises voter safety as ballot drop boxes open

Montgomery County’s District Attorney says he’ll prosecute anyone who harasses voters using the county’s twelve ballot drop boxes open Monday until the evening of Election Day.

"We’re not going to deal with any shenanigans," District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a Monday press conference. "I'll investigate any reports of issues and if there’s a need to take criminal action, we’ll take it.

Steele, with his top prosecutor by his side, and joined by head of the Board of Elections, trumpeted the opening of the twelve ballot drop boxes which are all covered by video surveillance and are staffed with workers there to help voters said county officials.

"Since mail-in balloting is relatively new and there’s been some confusion and it’s been demonized a bit we’re doing everything we can to educate voters and count every ballot," Head of Board of Elections Kenneth Lawrence said.

Basil Iannone was only too happy to walk up to the box and drop his ballot. The Eagleville resident said he perfered early voting to avoid the Election Day line, mentioning that his wife is in a wheelchair.

Since taking effect in April 2020, Pa’s Act 77 allowing expanded mail-in voting, has withstood a court challenge – is "here to stay" argue its supporters, and it’s simple.

Danielle Connolly, a social worker in Norristown who dropped off her ballot on Monday, celebrated the convenience.

"It’s more convenient, it’s just easier to come here, drop it off and be done with it, and my voice will be counted," Connolly said.