Montgomery County resumes use of the J&J vaccine at county-run clinics

Some Montgomery County officials got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine just days after its shots were given the green light to resume. They wanted to make it clear that the vaccine is safe.

Walk-ups and appointments were accepted at St. John's Church in Norristown. Some county leaders say they wanted to show up and get the shot to prove they trust the science that says it’s safe and effective.

"I was hesitant myself so I just bit the bullet," Beth Gladue said.

Gladue says the convenience of walking just a few blocks to get the Johnson& Johnson shot outweighed fear.

Wednesday marked the first day Montgomery county-run vaccine sites started using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again after the FDA paused its use to do safety monitoring. Seventeen people developed a rare but severe blood clot after receiving the shot, mostly women, according to the CDC.

Their findings from that pause Brought Montgomery County commissioners Ken Lawrence and Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said in confidently to get the shot themselves.

"What I want people to know is the FDA has determined that this is safe and effective that's why I'm here that's why I got it today," Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.

Dr. Arkoosh adds the vaccine hesitancy that's starting to become a nationwide issue hasn't reached the Montgomery County-run clinics yet as they are still working through pent up demand. They are still seeing roughly 180 COVID cases daily, so they can't afford for it to come to that.

"COVID is still here it's here in a lot of big numbers and the best thing people can do to get their lives back to normal is get vaccinated," Dr. Arkoosh said.

Since this is the first day they are reopening for the J&J shot county leaders say they hope to learn more next week about whether or not people are hesitant to get it.

