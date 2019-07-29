Montgomery County teen wins $3M as Fortnite world champion

article

In Montgomery County, it pays to play video games.

A Pottsgrove teenager won $3 million dollars after being named the best Fortnite player in the world.

Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf, 16, earned the title Sunday at Fortnite’s inaugural World Cup in New York’s Arthur Ashe tennis stadium.

The game involves 100 players who drop onto a virtual island and battle it out until one remains standing.

Giersdorf beat 99 other players to nab the solo title.