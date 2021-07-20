More flood disaster assistance coming to Bucks County Tuesday, Wednesday
CROYDON, Pa. - As clean-up efforts continue for Lower Bucks residents hit hard by last week's storms and flooding will be getting more assistance Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Red Cross, United Way, and other agencies will come together in the cafeteria of Keystone Elementary School in Croydon from 2 to 7 p.m.
The gathering comes just over a week after severe storms brought what the National Weather Service has estimated to be a 100-year flood to parts of the county.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf had visited the area Friday and said people impacted by flooding would be able to get help from government agencies Tuesday and Wednesday at the Keystone Elementary.
A list of agencies who are expected to be on hand at Keystone Elementary Tuesday can be found below.
- Red Cross
- Military Affairs
- PEMA and Bucks EMA staff
- Department of Health
- VOAD for Team Rubicon
- Human Services
- Department of Housing
- Department of Transportation
- Bucks IU, Head Start and Adult Services
- Area Agency on Aging
- Representatives from the State Insurance Commissioner’s office
- Family Services
- Drug and Alcohol Commission
- Children and Youth
You can find more information, here.
