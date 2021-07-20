More flood disaster assistance coming to Bucks County Tuesday, Wednesday

As clean-up efforts continue for Lower Bucks residents hit hard by last week's storms and flooding will be getting more assistance Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Red Cross, United Way, and other agencies will come together in the cafeteria of Keystone Elementary School in Croydon from 2 to 7 p.m.

The gathering comes just over a week after severe storms brought what the National Weather Service has estimated to be a 100-year flood to parts of the county.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf had visited the area Friday and said people impacted by flooding would be able to get help from government agencies Tuesday and Wednesday at the Keystone Elementary.

A list of agencies who are expected to be on hand at Keystone Elementary Tuesday can be found below.

Red Cross

Military Affairs

PEMA and Bucks EMA staff

Department of Health

VOAD for Team Rubicon

Human Services

Department of Housing

Department of Transportation

Bucks IU, Head Start and Adult Services

Area Agency on Aging

Representatives from the State Insurance Commissioner’s office

Family Services

Drug and Alcohol Commission

Children and Youth

You can find more information, here.

