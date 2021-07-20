Expand / Collapse search

More flood disaster assistance coming to Bucks County Tuesday, Wednesday

By
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Clean up efforts are continuing in Bucks County, and a number of agencies will be offering a helping hand this week.

CROYDON, Pa. - As clean-up efforts continue for Lower Bucks residents hit hard by last week's storms and flooding will be getting more assistance Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Red Cross, United Way, and other agencies will come together in the cafeteria of Keystone Elementary School in Croydon from 2 to 7 p.m. 

The gathering comes just over a week after severe storms brought what the National Weather Service has estimated to be a 100-year flood to parts of the county. 

MORE: Summer is halfway over and it's been very warm and rainy compared to average

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf had visited the area Friday and said people impacted by flooding would be able to get help from government agencies Tuesday and Wednesday at the Keystone Elementary.

A list of agencies who are expected to be on hand at Keystone Elementary Tuesday can be found below. 

  • Red Cross
  • Military Affairs
  • PEMA and Bucks EMA staff
  • Department of Health
  • VOAD for Team Rubicon
  • Human Services
  • Department of Housing
  • Department of Transportation
  • Bucks IU, Head Start and Adult Services
  • Area Agency on Aging
  • Representatives from the State Insurance Commissioner’s office
  • Family Services
  • Drug and Alcohol Commission
  • Children and Youth

You can find more information, here.

___

___

