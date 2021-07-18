Bensalem flood victims distraught as more rainfall washes over possessions

Storms Saturday add insult to injury for those in Bensalem attempting to recover from Monday’s massive flooding. People who live at the Lafayette Garden Condominiums are not yet allowed back into their homes until officials say it’s safe. Some residents stopped by Saturday to check on their belongings, in light of the day’s new round of storms.

Furniture, photos and clothing scattered in the courtyard are getting rained on and police are standing by to protect the belongings from potential looters.

Residents are receiving help from Red Cross, or they are staying with relatives. Some have nowhere to take their possessions.

One woman who lives on the second floor didn’t have much damage from Monday’s flood, but still can’t get to her belongings.

"These are all my neighbor’s things. My first-floor neighbor. He is almost 80. He’s moved out completely. He can’t live here. So, things are going very slow. We try to get back soon. The weather still is not helping us," May Lin explained.

Governor Tom Wolf visited the area Friday and said people impacted by flooding can get help from government agencies Tuesday and Wednesday at the Keystone Elementary School in Croydon.

Anyone needing assistance, or who knows of someone needing assistance, can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

