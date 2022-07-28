More sharks lurking along coast isn't cause for concern, experts say

More shark sightings along the coast might make you feel a little uneasy about going for a dip, but experts say the increase in sharks isn't a cause for concern.

A number of factors have likely contributed to the uptick in sightings, such as increase in shark population and warmer water with more plentiful food.

Marine Biologist Alex Middlebrook at Adventure Aquarium says more sharks sightings could be a sign of an increased population, which is a good sign.

"That’s what we want to see, it’s the sign of a healthy ecosystem," Middlebrook said. "The sharks, they are Keystone predators, they do help keep the ecosystem in check."

Middlebrook explained that sharks will chase the bunker fish they eat closer to shore to make it easier to feed, which likely explains why beachgoers have reported more sightings.

"The bunker are going to be in those warmer waters where there is more plankton and stuff for them to feed on, so the sharks are going to follow that," Middlebrook said. "It stands to reason as we see an increase in the bunker population, we’re going to see an increase in shark sightings as well."

Just like there are more sharks in the water, there are more people enjoying the beach and ocean around to spot the sharks. Experts also believe fishing regulations have lead to fishermen catching and releasing sharks instead of killing them.

"They've always been there, take it as a sign of a healthier ocean," Middlebrook said.