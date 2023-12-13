More speed cameras possible on Roosevelt Blvd, North Broad Street in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is one step closer to having more speed cameras on city streets.

FOX 29's Gregory Payne spoke to residents, city councilmembers and more to get their opinions and further details on the bill.

"The city has a very big problem with speeding that causes crashes that kill people. It accounts for about 20 percent of traffic fatalities within the city," said Sarah Clark Stuart, Executive Director, Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

It's a crisis that many Philadelphia city leaders and traffic safety advocates believe speed cameras can be a solution to slowing drivers down.

As for drivers, they have mixed feelings about the cameras.

"It should, it should and if not, you know what to do, give them a ticket," said Charmaine Dupree.

"That just like frustrates everyone,it doesn’t really reinforce the safety, it just punishes us for trying to get to where we are trying to go in a safe manner," said Roshni Padhiar.

Since 2018, the city has been collecting data from their Vision Zero pilot program cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Drivers caught speeding on the boulevard are fined $100 to $150, depending on speed.

City data claims as a result of the cameras there have been 95% fewer deposing violations, 21% fewer fatal and serious injury crashes and 50% fewer crashes involving people walking.

That camera program is set to expire later this month.

"It’s incredibly important that the program is renewed, those cameras can stay out there and continue to save lives. The other thing we would love to see is that program gets expanded," said Marco Gorini, the Vision Zero Program Manager.

Officials are feeling very confident that will happen, as a House Bill advanced in the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.

This Bill would not only make the Roosevelt cameras permanent, but gives the city the power to place permanent cameras at five more corridors and five school zones on a pilot basis.

Which city officials already have their eyes set on some potential streets.

"Broad street 100%. Broad street in my opinion, is a street that will definitely benefit this type of technology to change the traffic norm and the traffic behavior we see on broad street. I would also add Henry Avenue," said Council-member Isiah Thomas, City Council at Large.

Vehicles drive by while on a busy North Broad Street.

"Broad streets, Henry ave, streets like that, we’ve heard from constituents that there is speeding concerns. Again we are going to have to look at the data to make sure the places where it’s installed, is places where it’s going to save those lives," said Gorini.

The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday during the legislative session, but they did not.

If the Senate does vote to approve, it will then be sent to the House for a vote of approval, before making its way to the Governor’s desk for his signature.