More former students at the nation's oldest reform school have filed lawsuits alleging that they were sexually abused and denied an education.

The five lawsuits against Glen Mills Schools in suburban Philadelphia were announced Wednesday.

The alleged abuse includes rape, sexual assault, beatings and death threats for reporting the abuse, according to the victims' attorneys.

An investigation by The Philadelphia Inquirer last year detailed decades of alleged abuse and cover-ups at the 193-year-old campus.

The state in 2019 revoked all the school's licenses, weeks after ordering all remaining students be removed from the Delaware County campus.

Last week, based in part on the investigation into alleged physical abuse at Glen Mills Schools, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he would ask lawmakers for another $40 million to help improve the services Pennsylvania provides to vulnerable children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

