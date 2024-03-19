Camden public schools offering $10,000 bonuses to recruit new teachers

For the third year, Camden public schools will offer bonuses to new teachers entering its schools with expertise in subjects where the district needs them.

6,500 students attend public schools in Camden, and like many districts, Camden has 100 openings for teachers. Half of those are for instructors in math, science, languages, health, and physical education.

How to attract them? Camden is dangling cold, hard cash!

Jewel Wynne has lived her life in Camden and thinks highly of the incentive.

"I think that’s wonderful, she said. "A wonderful idea. Actually, I think all teachers should get a raise. I really do they work hard."

Camden City Schools are offering $10,000 bonuses over two years to new teachers entering city schools with training in the subjects most needed.

The district is holding a job fair Tuesday night in its shiny, new high school to draw recruits.

Tyra Jenkins, the head of the recruiting effort in the Camden School District, said, "we’re trying to get the best and the brightest to work for the district, so we’re trying to be aggressive with recruiting efforts….there’s a teacher shortage across the nation."

A survey by the federal Department of Education before the start of this school year found nine in ten public schools struggled to hire teachers, and teacher training programs in colleges and universities are seeing an enrollment drop.

Keith Benson, a Camden High social studies teacher, heads the teachers union in the city.

Benson said, "our profession has been demeaned and disrespected and certainly fewer people are interested in pursuing teaching as a profession while in college."

It’s the third year of Camden’s bonus program. The district says it paid $40,000 in bonuses last year.

Philadelphia schools have gotten into the act by offering a five percent pay hike in a new, one-year deal with a $1,200 retention bonus just to keep teachers from leaving.

Jewel Wynne said her four children received a quality education in Camden, where she’s concerned its past troubles may be keeping new teachers away.

"Our children are just as important as the suburbs. I believe if they just try us, they’ll love it here. Camden is a beautiful city," said Wynne.