More than 200 flights delayed at Philadelphia International Airport amid high wind warnings

The Brief More than 200 flights have been delayed at Philadelphia International Airport. Nearly 40 cancelations have also been reported. Potentially dangerous winds are causing a travel nightmare for those in the Philadelphia area.



If you're flying in or out of Philadelphia on Sunday, be sure to check your flight status!

What we know:

Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday, with dozens more canceled.

The latest numbers show 207 delays, and 37 cancelations as of 2:45 p.m.

The travel troubles come as potentially dangerous winds sweep across the area on a very rainy day.

A High Wind Warning has been issued in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 6 p.m. Monday.

What they're saying:

Forecasters expect gusts to reach 60 mph, which is the high side of tropical storm force winds.

Residents are urged to take precautions and be aware of downed trees and power lines, which may lead to power outages.

Travel will likely be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Related article

What you can do:

Stay up to date with the changing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 29 Weather App, here.

Also, check with your airline for flight status updates.