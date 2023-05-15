More than 70 Chihuahuas rescued from Kensington home by PSPCA up for adoption

article

Dozens and dozens of innocent dogs are hoping for a second chance at a safe, happy life after being saved from a home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says they removed 73 Chihuahuas and one rottweiler from the 1900 block of North Orianna Street on May 11.

Police were serving a separate order when they observed 40 dogs "living in unsanitary conditions," and contacted the PSPCA.

"Instead of 40 dogs, they found nearly double, with the total rescued landing at 74," the PSPCA said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say the dogs were seized over concerns for their welfare, including unsanitary conditions, lack of veterinary care and significant number of dogs.

"In the city of Philadelphia, no more than 13 spayed/neutered dogs are permitted in one home or 2 unaltered dogs," according to the PSPCA.

All 75 dogs are now under the care of the PSPCA, but are available for adoption as of Monday.