More than $70K worth of drugs seized from Bensalem home, police say

Crime & Public Safety
Bensalem Township police say officers seized 26 pounds of drugs and several other items. 

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have made an arrest after seizing about $70,000 worth of drugs from a Bensalem Township home. 

According to police, a search warrant was executed at 104 B Konefal Street. 

Authorities say 26 pounds of marijuana, THC, Psilocybin edibles, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking were discovered. 

Additionally, $21,000 worth of cash, a Yamaha motorcycle and a Rolex were also discovered, according to police. 

The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $70,000, police say. 

Police arrested 37-year-old Clinton Douglas and charged him with possession with intent to deliver and other related charges. 

