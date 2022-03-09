More than $70K worth of drugs seized from Bensalem home, police say

article

Police have made an arrest after seizing about $70,000 worth of drugs from a Bensalem Township home.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at 104 B Konefal Street.

Authorities say 26 pounds of marijuana, THC, Psilocybin edibles, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking were discovered.

Additionally, $21,000 worth of cash, a Yamaha motorcycle and a Rolex were also discovered, according to police.

The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $70,000, police say.

Police arrested 37-year-old Clinton Douglas and charged him with possession with intent to deliver and other related charges.

