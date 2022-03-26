More than 80 Philadelphia Fire Department members respond to fire in Kensington
article
PHILADELPHIA - More than 80 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department jumped into action to fight a Saturday morning fire in Kensington.
According to fire officials, the fire took place on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue around 11:50 a.m.
It took over one hour to put the fire out.
Officials did not release any information on the cause of the fire.
