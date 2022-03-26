Expand / Collapse search

More than 80 Philadelphia Fire Department members respond to fire in Kensington

Philadelphia
Dozens of members with the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a fire in Kensington on Saturday morning. 

PHILADELPHIA - More than 80 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department jumped into action to fight a Saturday morning fire in Kensington. 

According to fire officials, the fire took place on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue around 11:50 a.m. 

It took over one hour to put the fire out. 

Officials did not release any information on the cause of the fire. 

