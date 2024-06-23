Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
4
Rip Current Statement
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Warren County, Warren County

Morey's Pier in Wildwood temporarily evacuated for police activity on beach: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 23, 2024 8:23am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WILDWOOD, N.J. - An increase in police activity forced part of Wildwood's boardwalk to be evacuated for a short time on Saturday evening.

Morey's Pier says they evacuated their Surfside Pier around 7:15 p.m. at the request of police in response to an "unknown incident" on the beach.

"Our evacuation was precautionary and in cooperation with a request of the NWPD for a short period while they investigated a matter unrelated to the pier, boardwalk, any of our guests or employees," Morey's Pier said.

MORE HEADLINES:

North Wildwood Police say the incident has been concluded, and that there is no threat to the public. No further details have been released.

Surfside Pier was cleared without incident, and re-opened a short time later, according to officials.

The evacuation comes as droves of people flocked to the Jersey Shore to escape the heat wave gripping the region this week.