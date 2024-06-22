Gunman opens fire shooting, critically injuring Philly officer: sources

article

A Philadelphia police officer suffered critical injuries after a gunman opened fire in Kensington.

The gunfire broke out on the 3500 block of F Street Saturday night, around 7:30, sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley.

They went on to say the officer’s partner drove him to Temple University Hospital.

Two suspects – a man and a woman – were being sought.

The officer was hit behind the ear and is in critical condition, according to sources.

The man is said to have barricaded himself inside a building near 600 Wishart Street. The SWAT unit was activated.