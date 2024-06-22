Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 2:47 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
5
Rip Current Statement
from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Rip Current Statement
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County

Gunman opens fire shooting, critically injuring Philly officer: sources

By FOX 29 staff
Published  June 22, 2024 8:24pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

KENSINGTON - A Philadelphia police officer suffered critical injuries after a gunman opened fire in Kensington.

The gunfire broke out on the 3500 block of F Street Saturday night, around 7:30, sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley.

They went on to say the officer’s partner drove him to Temple University Hospital.

Two suspects – a man and a woman – were being sought.

The officer was hit behind the ear and is in critical condition, according to sources.

The man is said to have barricaded himself inside a building near 600 Wishart Street. The SWAT unit was activated.