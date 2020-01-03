Motel shootout in Salem County leaves 2 men dead, 1 critically wounded

article

Authorities say a shootout at a Salem County motel has left two men dead and another critically injured. Investigators believe it may be linked to another shooting that occurred there the night before.

Police responding to reports of shots fired at the Salem Motor Lodge in Salem found 28-year-old Isa Hallman dead in a room Thursday night.

The second victim was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later, while the third man remains hospitalized but is expected to survive. The shootings came one night after gunfire was exchanged through the door of another room at the motel.