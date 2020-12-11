Mother assaulted, robbed after arranging to sell iPhone on marketplace app

A Salem County mother is warning others to be careful when arranging to sell items on a marketplace app after she was assaulted and robbed during a recent exchange.

Angela Soth found a buyer for her iPhone on a marketplace app and agreed to make the exchange on Wednesday. She was going to use the money to buy her kids Christmas presents.

Soth became wary of the transaction when she said the buyer tried to pass potentially fake money. She asked if they could instead meet at a nearby Sunoco gas station.

Soth said the person suddenly shoved her against a car causing her to hit her head. The person grabbed her phone and ran off.

The Salem Police Department is investigating the incident. Officers say they have noticed a seasonal spike in similar occurrences.

Authorities encourage people who meet to complete transactions on marketplace apps to do so in highly visible areas like a Wawa or local police station. Another tip police give is to be alert for red flags, like someone who refuses to meet in crowded areas.

