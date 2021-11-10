Mother, 7-year-old boy fatally hit by driver who suffered medical emergency in West Oak Lane, police say

Police say a driver suffered a medical emergency when he veered off the road and fatally hit a mother and son Wednesday night in West Oak Lane.

According to investigators, a 49-year-old man and a passenger were driving near 16th and Haines streets around 3:30 p.m. when his 2005 Mercury hopped the curb and hit two pedestrians.

Police say 7-year-old Auntione Terry and 33-year-old Dominique Young-El were rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they both died. Both victims lived at the 7300 block of North 19th Street.

Devastated family members say Auntione normally takes the bus home from Elwood Elementary School but his mom had to pick him up Wednesday due to a bus driver shortage. She also had plans to pick up her 11-year-old daughter from practice but never made it.

Dominique Young-El and Auntione Terry

"My grandson was taken too soon, my daughter was taken too soon, my grandson was a vibrant, young, active little boy," said Kimberly Young-El, Dominique’s mother and Auntione’s grandmother.

The unidentified driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly crash.

