Mother due in court after child found unconscious inside car in Upper Darby

A mother charged with leaving her baby in a hot car will appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Police say a parking enforcement officer spotted the 1-year-old boy unconscious in an Upper Darby shopping center earlier this month.

He reached into the car, grabbed the child, ran him to his cruiser and cranked up the air conditioning.

His mother, 33-year-old Danae Chavous, returned about 30 minutes later.

Officials say the boy was treated and returned to his father.