Mother found shot to death in car alongside her 2 unharmed, ‘terrified’ children, police say

article

Joana Peca, 27, was found dead Saturday evening inside her vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the 100 block of 60th St. S. in St. Petersburg.

Police responding to a call of shots fired found Peca deceased inside the car, alongside her two young children who police say were unharmed, but terrified.

There are no suspects in custody at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 727-893-7780. Anonymous messages can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD and the tip to TIP411.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

