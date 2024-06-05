Mom of man accused of fatally shooting Philly journalist Josh Kruger speaks out: 'It's about the truth'

The now 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger will appear in court next week and is expected to plead guilty.

Robert Davis was charged with killing Kruger at his home in Point Breeze in October 2023.

Davis’ mother spoke out Wednesday and called on the evidence in this case to be made public, not just for her son’s sake.

"It’s about the truth," said Damica Davis.

On October 3, 2023, responding officers found Kruger, 39, on the sidewalk outside his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street suffering from deadly gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Davis was arrested and charged with the murder later that month, and prosecutors also linked him to a non-fatal shooting during a scuffle at a SEPTA station.

Court documents obtained by FOX 29 stated that evidence recovered from Kruger’s cell phone revealed that Kruger and Davis were in an intimate sexual relationship.

Davis’ mother claims the relationship started when he was 15-years-old and involved drugs that she says he is still addicted to. She says she is concerned about other vulnerable children.

With a guilty plea, it’s possible those details will not ever be revealed publicly in court.

"Instead of providing us with the evidence, they’d rather just lock my son up for 15 to 30 years and close the case, and not even do any kind of investigation on this man and his actions and what part he played, what role he played," said Davis. "I don’t want the evidence in this man’s phone to just be swept under the rug."

Kruger spent five years in city government working as a City Hall Content Director, Communications Director and spokesperson before returning to journalism in 2021.

His writing was featured in a variety of local publications, including the Philadelphia Inquirer. His website also mentions his work for a number of causes and campaigns focusing on public education, poverty, homelessness, and criminal justice reform.

Davis believes her son needs drug and mental health treatment and says she has spoken to at least one of Kruger’s family members.

"She’s out of a son, and I’m out of a son as well, but all of this could’ve been avoided if hurt people didn’t hurt people."

Philadelphia Police tell FOX 29 that evidence recovered in the investigation did not incite further investigations into potential victims, nor did any victims come forward.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement, "We typically do not comment on open matters. We may have more to say after sentencing."