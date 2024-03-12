Josh Kruger: Man charged in shooting death of Philadelphia journalist expected to plead guilty

A young man accused of fatally shooting Philadelphia journalist and advocate Josh Kruger is expected to plead guilty to murder charges, prosecutors said.

Robert Davis, 19, allegedly shot Kruger to death at his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street in the city's Point Breeze section on Oct. 3.

Responding officers found Kruger, 39, on the sidewalk outside his home suffering from deadly gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Davis was arrested and charged for the murder later that month, and prosecutors also linked him to a non-fatal shooting during a scuffle at a SEPTA station.

Featured article

"Mr. Davis waived his right to a preliminary hearing today and has informed the court that he intends to plead guilty to Josh Kruger's murder and to shooting at another individual in a separate incident," Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Spokesperson Jane Roh said.

Kruger spent five years in city government working as a City Hall Content Director, Communications Director and spokesperson before returning to journalism in 2021.

His writing was featured in a variety of local publications, including the Philadelphia Inquirer. His website also mentions his work for a number of causes and campaigns focusing on public education, poverty, homelessness, and criminal justice reform.

"If Mr. Davis exercises his right to change his mind and to withdraw his guilty pleas, all charges against him will be reinstated by our office, and we will go to trial," Roh added.