Mother throws newborn, toddler out of window in Brooklyn before jumping

A mother threw her two infant children out of a second-floor window in Brooklyn before jumping herself, according to police.

Authorities say that police responded to a 9-1-1 call at around 11:25 a.m. at a building on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville, where they discovered a 4-week-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 24-year-old woman lying on the ground.

An investigation found that the mother had thrown the two children out of a second-story window before jumping out herself and landing on the sidewalk.

All three were taken to Brookdale Hospital. The newborn is currently listed in critical condition, while the 2-year-old and the mother are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

