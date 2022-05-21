Motorcycle crash shuts down parts of Route 42 in New Jersey, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police say a crash involving a motorcycle is causing delays Saturday morning.
The crash occurred on Route 42 near exit 7 in Gloucester Township around 3:30 a.m.
All southbound lanes are currently closed as police clear the scene.
No injuries reported at this time.