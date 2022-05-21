Expand / Collapse search

Motorcycle crash shuts down parts of Route 42 in New Jersey, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Motorcycle accident on Route 42 in Gloucester Township

A motorcycle crash in Gloucester Township shut down all southbound lanes Saturday morning.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police say a crash involving a motorcycle is causing delays Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Route 42 near exit 7 in Gloucester Township around 3:30 a.m.

All southbound lanes are currently closed as police clear the scene.

No injuries reported at this time.