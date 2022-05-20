Officers thwart $10k shoplifting attempt at Chester County Ulta, police say

Police in Chester County thwarted a pair of shoplifters from stealing thousands in beauty products from a retail store after receiving a tip about the planned heist.

In a Facebook post, the West Whiteland Police Department said they received information about a plan to steal $10k in fragrances from Ulta Beauty in Exton.

The department said officers spotted two men Friday morning who entered the store and tried to carry out the theft.

Both suspects were arrested by the waiting officers following a struggle and the merchandise was recovered, according to the department's Facebook post.

The store was temporarily closed.

"If you were shopping in the store, and witnessed what it looks like when two subjects actively resist arrest, we apologize for the mess," the department wrote.

The Ulta in Exton has been hit at least two times by shoplifters over the last four months, including a group of women who police say stuffed bags full of merchandise.

Earlier in the year, police were searching for two women who allegedly stole $10k in makeup.