Motorcycle runs red light, hits vehicle, leaving driver with critical injuries: officials

The driver of a motorcycle is critical condition after he hit a vehicle while going through a red light.

The accident happened late Friday night, around 11:30, at the intersection of Cumberland Street and Kensington Avenue, authorities say.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man, was headed south on Kensington Avenue, when he ran a red light at Cumberland.

A driver in a Nissan was headed east at Cumberland and hit the motorcycle, and then kept driving.

Police say the last place the Nissan was spotted was eastbound on Firth Street.

Medics rushed the driver of the motorcycle to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating and searching for the driver of the Nissan, described as a silver vehicle with tinted windows and a sunroof. Anyone with any information is urged to contact authorities.

