Motorcyclist dies in crash during police pursuit in Chester County: state troopers

A police pursuit took a deadly turn when a motorcyclist fatally crashed his bike in Chester County early Friday morning.

The crash happened southbound along Route 113 at the eastbound ramp for the Route 30 bypass around 1:40 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were pursuing the 31-year-old when he lost control of the speeding motorcycle, and crashed into a guide rail.

MORE HEADLINES:

The motorcyclist, who has yet to be identified, was killed in the crash.

Police have not released further details about what led to the deadly pursuit.