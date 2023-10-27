Motorcyclist dies in crash during police pursuit in Chester County: state troopers
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - A police pursuit took a deadly turn when a motorcyclist fatally crashed his bike in Chester County early Friday morning.
The crash happened southbound along Route 113 at the eastbound ramp for the Route 30 bypass around 1:40 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were pursuing the 31-year-old when he lost control of the speeding motorcycle, and crashed into a guide rail.
The motorcyclist, who has yet to be identified, was killed in the crash.
Police have not released further details about what led to the deadly pursuit.