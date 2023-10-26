Police: Man shot to death while washing car in Philadelphia

A man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a barrage of gunfire while washing his car Thursday in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue around 4 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found a 31-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to the head, neck and hands, according to preliminary information.

Officers drove the unnamed man to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition and later died, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.