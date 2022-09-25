Motorcyclist ejected, killed after crashing into 3 vehicles in Port Richmond, police say

A 4-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Port Richmond on Saturday night.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was speeding when it rear-ended a vehicle at a red light near Allegheny Avenue and Janney Street just before 10 p.m.

The motorcyclist then reportedly hit two more vehicles parked along the curb of Allegheny Avenue. No one was inside the vehicles at the time.

After being ejected from the motorcycle, police say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as 52-year-old Benjamin Ortiz Gines.

No other injuries were reported, and police say charges are pending further investigation.