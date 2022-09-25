Unsanctioned H20I car rally causes injuries, car crashes, bridge closure in Wildwood
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Chaos erupted in Wildwood Crest Saturday night as an unsanctioned car rally took over the streets.
Several reports of car crashes, injuries and damaged storefronts surfaced throughout the night as crowds continued to gather for the H20 car rally.
Wildwood Police even shut the George Redding Bridge to inbound traffic around 9:35 p.m. in response to the unsanctioned event.
Videos from the event portrayed the chaos of the night as crowds lined the streets, and cars could be seen speeding throughout Wildwood Crest.
Officials were aware of the event, placing extra law enforcement personnel on duty for the weekend and issuing an advisory the day prior.
"The Wildwood Police Department maintains a zero tolerance policy regarding the enforcement of careless and or reckless driving as a paramount concern," said Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto.
He warned that any participating vehicles may be impounded, and the "most severe" penalties will be pursued for offenders.