Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 16 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend

Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 16 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend.

The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington. Police say the 18-year-old was shot multiple times in what may have been a "robbery gone bad."

Two men were shot in the late hours of Friday night, a 29-year-old and 26-year-old. Police say both were in stable condition, and a woman was detained in connection to one shooting.

On Saturday, another shooting erupted on South Street leaving one man dead. Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between groups of men and women.

Three people were injured as two separate afternoon shootings unfolded at the same time in different Philadelphia neighborhoods. A man and woman were shot in a double shooting in Ogontz; as a man became the victim of a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Two more men were shot as the sun went down in Philadelphia Saturday night. Both men are reportedly in stable condition.

Weekend violence continued to escalate into the evening hours after a shooting escalated into a barricade situation. Police say a man holed up inside a building in the East Falls neighborhood after critically shooting a 22-year-old man.

A 2-year-old boy became the victim of another shooting just a short time later. The boy was reportedly shot in the back inside his home in North Philadelphia. He is said to in critical condition.

Another man was placed in critical condition after a double shooting in Overbrook Saturday night. Police say the man suffered gunshots all over his body.

Just before midnight, police say at least 17 shell casing were found at the sight of a shooting in the city's Cedar Park neighborhood. The male victim is said to be in stable condition.

Saturday turned into Sunday as two more deadly shootings broke out in separate sections of the city. Police say at least one man is dead after a double shooting in West Philadelphia late Saturday night. A man then died on his way to the hospital after an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia.