Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash

Police are investigating after a crash in Port Richmond left a motorcyclist dead and a mother and her four children injured.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the SUV driver turned off of Aramingo Street onto Venango Street when she collided with the motorcyclist.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have yet to identify the deceased.

The mother and her four children were transported to St. Christopher's Hospital, where they are all listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.