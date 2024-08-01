Motorcyclist killed in Northeast Philly crash: police

article

A 30-year-old man is dead after police say an accident occurred in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Ashton Road.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim, driving a Kawasaki motorcycle, ran a red light and collided with a silver Hyundai Tucson that was turning left onto Ashton Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.