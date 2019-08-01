Move over In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A now America’s favorite fast food restaurant

article

Chick-fil-A has dethroned In-N-Out as America's favorite fast-food restaurant, according to a recent study.

The fast-food chain took the top spot on Market Force's annual satisfaction survey with the burger joint trailing closely behind.

The index gives insight into customer experience and whether they would recommend the restaurant brand.

Market Force elicited responses from more than 7, 600 customers on food quality, staff friendliness, and dollar value among other things.

Chick-fil-A received a 79 percent 'Composite Loyalty Index' while In-N-Out came in at 73 percent.

The chicken restaurant topped the list in almost all categories, earning an 82 percent in staff friendliness and overall cleanliness.

In-N-Out was outdone by another chicken restaurant, according to the SFGate. Louisiana-based restaurant Raising Cane's received a 78 percent composite loyalty index score.

Folks just be in the mood for chicken, but it's important to note that In-N-Out reigns supreme in the burger loyalty category.