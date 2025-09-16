Mrs. B’s Catering in Delco vandalized just hours after grand opening; investigation underway

The Brief A Delaware County catering business was vandalized just hours after the grand opening. The front door to Mrs. B’s Catering in Clifton Heights was shot with a pellet gun over the weekend. The owner does not know why she was targeted. "You can’t let that stuff get you down," she said.



It wasn’t the kind of welcome Topaz Bryant was expecting when she opened her new Southern comfort soul food restaurant this week in Clifton Heights.

What we know:

Just hours after the doors opened they were shot out.

"I came in, I seen this and I immediately got scared I was like "oh my god" that looks like gun shots" said Bryant the new owner of Mrs. B’s Catering on Springfield Road.

Just ten hours after hosting a grand opening celebration Sunday night, Bryant came back the next morning to find her front door shot three times. Shards of shattered glass were found inside the dining area.

Vandals had shot through the door sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

She says Clifton Heights Police told her it was a pellet or BB gun. She has cameras installed inside the restaurant but not outside.

Bryant has no idea if or why she was targeted or if someone was sending her a message.

"I was just in shock. I was just like wow. Kind of like scared. Like who would want to do that to me?" asked Bryant.

Ever since she was a kid, Bryant has had soul food in her blood.

She has been running a catering business out of her home for the last nine years, but it was a dream to have her own brick and mortar store.

The menu features deep-fried catfish, turkey wings and sides like macaroni and cheese and sweet potatoes.

"It’s like a passion. I love making people happy with my food making people smile."

New customers just hearing of the vandalism were glad they could support their new neighbor.

What they're saying:

"I feel sad. She’s just trying to be successful and they are making it hard," said Christina Wilkins of Upper Darby.

"People trying to opening up their business and something like that happens it’s terrible" added Colleen Ewing of Upper Darby.

Despite the setback and about $1,000 in repairs Bryant says the vandalism won’t stop her from continuing with her dream.

"You can’t let stuff like that tear you down and break you down. You still have to server the community" she said.

What's next:

Police are looking for surveillance video of the incident from nearby businesses.