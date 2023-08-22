Mullica approves remediation work for unsanitary conditions in impacting police department

Leaders in Mullica Township approved remediation work to treat mold and unsanitary water that seeped into the basement of the town's municipal building that housed the police department.

Tuesday night's decision by the township comes weeks after FOX 29 showed the unhealthy and unsafe conditions plaguing police department employees, including mold and fecal bacterial.

"What happens when it rains real hard, the septic overflows and comes through the block wall of the basement office, and right into the police department," Ray Theriault of the Mainland Police Benevolent Association 77 previously told FOX 29.

Video shared with FOX 29 claimed to show water running down the walls, which Theriault said smelled of sewage and made it unsafe for the public to enter the building. Some officers, Theriault claimed, fell violently ill from the unhealthy conditions and needed to be hospitalized.

A report by an environmental company hired by the township to look into the situation outlined the serious health risks posed by the condition of the police department.

"The extent of the current/existing conditions in the lower-level waiting area and police department do not represent a healthy working environment to those who occupy the police department as they are being exposed to sewage related bacteria, mold growth, and airborne fungal spores," the report read.

Barbara Sarraf, the wife of a Mullica Township detective, told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney that the problems within the 52-year-old building have been well documented. According to a June resolution, the township committee acknowledged the need to address deteriorating conditions, and provide a "safe and efficient workplace."

"This is something we've been addressing for years," said Kristi Hanselmann, a former committee member. "Unfortunately, it had to come to a septic tank bursting and putting them in substantial danger to make the wheels turn faster, but at least now it is."

The township claims the plan is for the police department to never return to the basement again. They are continuing to look for a more permanent location for the police department.

Another meeting will be held on Sept. 7 to provide an update on further soil samples and air quality tests.