Video captures retaliation shooting in Upper Darby that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Surveillance video captures what police described as a deadly retaliation shooting at a funeral luncheon that killed one and left three others injured Monday night in Upper Darby.

The video shows what police say was a dark-colored Chevy Malibu stop in front of a building on Long Drive around 5 p.m. A gunman exits the car, opens fire and quickly returns to the vehicle.

"All I can say is what we know now is this is retaliation," Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said. "Everyone that was on location here were coming out of the venue, of course, they were running."

Police believe Monday's shooting was retribution for a deadly shooting last Thursday in on Baltimore Avenue in Clifton Heights that claimed the life of 39-year-old James Ford.

Rowena Faulk, the owner of the venue that hosted the funeral luncheon and the adjacent daycare, said she allowed Ford's family and loved ones to use the building for free on Monday.

Faulk said she was hesitant to lend the space for the funeral luncheon, but Ford's family assured that the gathering would include only "a little family."

Investigators say there were 50-100 people when police responded. Faulk told FOX 29 she heard the gunshots and ran to the back of the building to call 911.

"I just heard the gunshot and I just ran to the back, and I could hear the pandemonium in the back because they were all trying to get out," Faulk said.

Authorities in Clifton Heights on Monday arrested Birchett Lamont King, 25, in connection to the murder of Ford. Police sources say King is Ford's nephew and was in custody at the time of the shooting in Upper Darby.

"To use street terms there’s a ‘beef’ that’s going on among some people," Bernhardt said. "We’re trying to piece it all together and figure out what the retaliation is based on."