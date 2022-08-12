Multi-vehicle accident on 476 in Delco closes highway in both directions
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash between two vehicles has ensnared traffic on I476 in Delaware County.
The Blue Route is closed in both directions after a tractor trailer and a van overturned in Radnor.
It happened around 5 p.m. Friday night.
Officials say the tractor trailer crossed the median before it crashed.
As crews investigated, a massive traffic backup grew.
There are no details regarding any injuries or how long the highway would be shutdown.