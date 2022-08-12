Multi-vehicle accident on 476 in Delco closes highway in both directions

A crash between two vehicles has ensnared traffic on I476 in Delaware County.

The Blue Route is closed in both directions after a tractor trailer and a van overturned in Radnor.

It happened around 5 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say the tractor trailer crossed the median before it crashed.

As crews investigated, a massive traffic backup grew.

There are no details regarding any injuries or how long the highway would be shutdown.