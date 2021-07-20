Multi-vehicle crash on I-76 in King of Prussia closes westbound lanes
article
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - The westbound lanes of I-76 in King of Prussia are closed following a multi-vehicle crash.
It happened Tuesday around 3:15 p.m.
According to State Police, a dump truck was involved in the crash with four other vehicles near mile marker 328.
The injuries appear to non-life-threatening. No word on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement