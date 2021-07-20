Expand / Collapse search

Multi-vehicle crash on I-76 in King of Prussia closes westbound lanes

By FOX 29 staff
SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday afternoon. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - The westbound lanes of I-76 in King of Prussia are closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened Tuesday around 3:15 p.m.

According to State Police, a dump truck was involved in the crash with four other vehicles near mile marker 328.

The injuries appear to non-life-threatening. No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

