Multi-vehicle crash on I-76 in King of Prussia closes westbound lanes

The westbound lanes of I-76 in King of Prussia are closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened Tuesday around 3:15 p.m.

According to State Police, a dump truck was involved in the crash with four other vehicles near mile marker 328.

The injuries appear to non-life-threatening. No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

