Multi-vehicle hit-and-run kills teen, injures 5 others, police say

One teen is dead and five other people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash that found one car entangled with a utility pole.

The chain reaction accident began Friday night, a little after 9 p.m., on the 8400 block of State Road and Ashburner Street, officials said.

A Nissan SUV was heading north on State and making a left-hand turn onto Ashburner as a second car, a Honda, was speeding south on State Road. The Nissan then hit the Honda, according to results of the preliminary investigation.

The Honda, in turn, hit a third vehicle, a Ford Escape, and flew into and became embedded with a utility pole.

Authorities said three people were in the Honda. Medics pronounced one passenger, identified as 17-year-old Shibin Sony, dead at the scene, while the other two were rushed to Aria Torresdale Hospital. They are both listed as extremely critical.

There were also three occupants inside the Ford. They were also taken to Aria Torresdale and they are all stable.

The driver in the Nissan sped away from the scene.

The Crash Investigation Division is handling the investigation.