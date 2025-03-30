5 including officer hospitalized after crash in New Castle County: police

The Brief A police officer and four other people were hospitalized after a crash occurred in Newark, DE Sunday evening. The crash caused Christiana Road to shut down for several hours. This is an ongoing investigation.



Multiple people have been hospitalized after police say a crash occurred in Newark, DE Sunday.

The crash also caused a popular road to be shut down.

What we know:

At around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, investigators say a police officer was on his way to work traveling eastbound on Christiana Road in the area of Thomas Garrett Dr. when a silver Kia Optima crossed the grass median, striking the front of the marked patrol vehicle.

According to police, the driver and three juveniles were inside the Kia.

All involved were rushed to area hospitals for treatment.

The officer is in stable condition.

The driver and three juveniles have been listed as in critical but stable condition.

Christiana Road is expected to be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who may have surveillance video to please contact Detective Maloney at 302-395-8055 or by e-mail at Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.