4 injured in 3 stabbing incidents in under 24 hours in Philly: police

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating multiple stabbing incidents that occurred on the first day of September.

Stabbing Incident No. 1

According to police, the first of three stabbing incidents occurred on the unit block of South Dewey Street early Sunday morning at around 4:47.

Police say a 41-year-old woman walked into Temple Hospital with two stab wounds to her right upper back. She was placed in stable condition. No scene was established, no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

Stabbing Incident No. 2

The second stabbing incident occurred about 12 hours later on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue at around 4:04 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old man was stabbed once in his right forearm inside a deli.

A 63-year-old man was also injured with a cut to the head.

Both victims were transported to Temple Hospital by police and placed in stable condition. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Stabbing Incident No. 3

Just minutes later, police say a suspect stabbed a Philadelphia park ranger in the head and near the right eye during a scuffle in Rittenhouse Square.

The suspect was arrested, and a weapon was recovered by police. The park ranger was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

