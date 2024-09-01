Park ranger stabbed in head in Rittenhouse Square: police
PHILADELPHIA - A park ranger has been hospitalized after police say he was stabbed in Rittenhouse Square Sunday.
The incident occurred near 18th and Walnut Streets at around 4:18 p.m.
According to police, a suspect stabbed the ranger in the head and near the right eye during a scuffle.
Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley a pair of scissors was used as the stabbing weapon.
The 40-year-old victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics and is in stable condition.
A weapon was recovered by officials and the suspect has been taken into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.