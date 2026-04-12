Multiple people injured as shooting erupts inside Chick-fil-A in NJ: report

The Brief A shooting unfolded inside a Chick-fil-A in Union County on Saturday night. A group of masked men reportedly opened fire. Multiple people were injured.



A shooting reportedly broke out inside a Chick-fil-A in Union County on Saturday night, leaving multiple people injured.

What we know:

The chaos began when a group of masked men stormed in, went behind the food counter and opened fire, according to the New York Post.

A large police presence was seen surrounding the Route 22 location around 9 p.m.

Multiple people were reportedly injured during the shooting.

Authorities have yet to confirm any details.

What we know:

The condition of those injured has yet to be released. It is also unknown if they were employees or customers.

Authorities have yet to say if anyone has been arrested, or what the motive of the shooting may have been.

What's next:

The Union County Prosecutor's Office says the investigation is active and ongoing.