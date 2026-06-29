21-year-old arrested for illegal entry, sexual contact with student at Cheltenham High School

The Brief A 21-year-old was arrested after entering Cheltenham High School with a student and engaging in illegal sexual contact. School staff intervened quickly, and law enforcement charged the adult after an investigation. The district says updated safety protocols helped ensure a prompt response.



A 21-year-old was arrested and charged after entering Cheltenham High School with a student and engaging in illegal sexual contact in a stairwell, according to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Brian W. Scriven.

What we know:

Dr. Scriven said that on April 29, 2026, staff learned a student and an unauthorized 21-year-old adult had re-entered the building after school hours and engaged in inappropriate behavior in a stairwell.

Staff intervened directly, reviewed security footage, and followed updated building protocols, according to the superintendent.

The district administration filed a Serious Incident Report, contacted Childline, and notified Cheltenham Township Police to help identify and apprehend the adult, Dr. Scriven said.

The student’s family was contacted, and the student faced discipline in line with board policy.

Law enforcement investigation and charges

Dr. Scriven said that after a comprehensive law enforcement investigation, the 21-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with unauthorized entry and illegal sexual contact with a juvenile inside the school.

The school district credited its recently updated building safety protocol for prompting a timely response from administration.

"While it’s unfortunate that this incident occurred, we are reassured that our recently updated building safety protocol prompted administration to respond in a timely manner," said Dr. Scriven.

What we don't know:

The letter did not provide details about the identities of those involved, the specific charges filed, or the current status of the student or the adult.