3 officers shot, suspect dead after incident in Northeast Philadelphia: sources

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that at least three police officers were shot Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia.

Keeley reports through sources that two officers were shot in the arm and another was hit in the hand. The officers injuries are said to be "non-life-threatening," a police commander told Keeley at the scene.

A law enforcement sources told FOX 29 that one officer is a woman and two are men. They're said to be ‘alert and talking’ at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Authorities have not said if the shooter was shot by police. No information has been provided about the events that lead up to the shooting.