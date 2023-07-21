Multiple people injured after 2 SEPTA buses crash in Rhawnhurst: police

Philadelphia police are investigating a SEPTA bus crash that left people injured and debris in a roadway.

Authorities say the crash occurred on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the Rhawnhurst section of the city around 12:13 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, one SEPTA bus rear-ended another bus leaving multiple people injured. One woman was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was placed in extremely critical condition, per law enforcement personnel.

Officials say three other people were transported to the same hospital and their condition is unknown.

People were also transported to Nazareth Hospital and Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment, authorities say.

SKYFOX flew over the area, where a SEPTA bus with front-end damage could be observed.

Multiple people were seen sprawled out on a nearby lawn receiving medical treatment from first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.