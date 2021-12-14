Multiple shootings with injuries reported across Philadelphia overnight

There were multiple shootings with injuries reported overnight in Philadelphia.

The first shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Windrim Avenue.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in his lower extremities and legs. In total, the 25-year-old victim was shot three times in his right thigh, once in his left thigh and once in his ankle. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

At the scene, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported that there were bullet holes and other damage to the offices of Pennsylvania Senator Sharif Street and the NAACP. During Keeley's report, windows were shown littered with bullet holes.

"It's unthinkable," Street said as he considered the possibility that someone in his office could have been injured if the office were occupied when the shooting happened.

"This is what constituents that I represent live with. You know, bullet holes have been flying though people's windows around here for a while," Street added. "It's just really disturbing."

Police report that a blood trail led across Germantown Avenue down the 2000 block of Wingohocking Street into an alleyway behind Sister Muhammad's Kitchen.

A weapon was recovered in this case.

Later, a second shooting took place at 38th and Chestnut Streets shortly after 12 a.m.

According to police, video surveillance revealed that there was a sedan stopped at a red light northbound on Chestnut Street when a vehicle two lanes over, what appeared to be a silver SUV, had two passengers exit the vehicle. Both passengers were armed and began shooting into the sedan.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley says that over 20 shots were fired into the sedan. A 34-year-old man was shot three times in the back while a 35-year-old man was shot once in the back. Both are listed in stable condition.

Police remain investigating both shooting incidents, but arrests have not been made at this time.

