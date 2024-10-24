Murder-attempted suicide at nursing home in Chester County under investigation: DA

article

Chester County detectives say they are investigating the death of an elderly woman at a nursing home in East Coventry, Thursday.

According to officials, an 89-year-old woman died at Manatawny Manor Nursing Home.

The East Coventry Police Department and Chester County detectives are treating the investigation as a murder/attempted suicide case.

Besides the two individuals involved, no other injuries were reported.

Police say there is no threat to the public or anyone else in the nursing home.

This is an active investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, they should call the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.